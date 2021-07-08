Namify announced the launch of its new Business Name Generator tool, which is available for free online. It aims to help businesses find the ideal brand name, domain name, social media handle availability and a brand logo as a free add-on during the purchase of the domain name.

Free logo on domain purchase

Namify’s new solution is designed to function in a way wherein users visit the website and enter keywords related to their business and select a category from the menu. It offers meaningful and brandable names that are contextual, grammatically correct, and logical.

Business names also come with an available domain name on a new domain extension such as .TECH, .STORE, .ONLINE, .SITE, .PRESS, .FUN, .SPACE, .WEBSITE, .HOST, and .UNO., social media handle availability, and a free logo. Namrata Arya, Project Lead of Namify said,

“Namify’s Business Name Generator goes beyond just adding prefixes and suffixes to a user’s search query. The technology behind this name spinner understands the essence of what the query is all about and then spins meaningful names that empower businesses to build a great online brand.”

