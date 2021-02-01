NetApp, the global vendor delivering solutions for managing data in cloud environments, announced that it has become a technology partner of DHPA. NetApp’s Country Director for the Netherlands, Oscar Wijnants stated that Dutch hosting and cloud service providers have relied on NetApp for years to help their customers get the most out of their stored data.

New ways of collaborating

According to the announcement, as a partner, the company will be able to support DHPA members with new ways of collaborating, applications for the cloud, AI, and IoT. Dutch Hosting Provider Association represents the top segment of the Dutch cloud and hosting industry with over 30 market-leading participants and dozens of A-brand suppliers of technology and services. Ruud Alaerds, Director, DHPA, said,

“NetApp is a leading player in the world of cloud and in particular for data-driven solutions. This partnership strengthens the relationship between our cloud sector and NetApp. With a technology partner of this caliber, we offer our participants a lot of innovative power and access to good business cases.”

See more Web Hosting News