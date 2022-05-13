Dot Hip Hop, the company that acquired .hiphop domain from Frank Schilling’s UNR is relaunching it for a more affordable price. The domain was sold along with many other domains by Frank Schilling’s UNR. The acquisition is approved by ICANN almost one year after the acquisition.

Reduced by 80%

Digital Asset Monetary Network is teaming up with Monte Cahn, Jeff Neuman, and Scott Pruitt for the relaunch of the domain. Currently, .hiphop is available for $21.09 for the first year and $25.94 for the renewals. Prior to its new price tag, it was sold for $100.

.hiphop was initially launched in 2014 for $13.33. When UNR acquired the domain, the company decided to raise the price significantly. Currently, there are approximately 1,000 active .hiphop domains on the web.