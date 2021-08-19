Web technologies provider, Newfold Digital announced that the company has acquired a search engine optimization provider for WordPress, Yoast. The company stated that it is a part of the company’s long-term strategy to connect Newfold Digital customers with world-class web presence tools and services.

12 million websites

The popular WordPress plugin currently powers over 12 million websites and helps them generate more visitors from search engines, increase readers’ engagement, and attract more visitors from social media. It also offers an online academy with SEO training courses. With the acquisition, Newfold Digital aims to expand its SEO offerings to better serve the company’s nearly seven million customers. Sharon Rowlands, President and CEO of Newfold Digital said

“SEO is a growing need in our customer base and essential to online success, especially as we see more businesses expand their online presence. Yoast is a well-known and respected brand in the WordPress community. We are excited to welcome them to the Newfold family and to help improve SEO and drive visitors to our growing customer base.”

See more Web Hosting News