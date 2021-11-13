Newfold Digital, a leading web technology company, today announced the appointment of Ed Jay as president reporting directly to CEO Sharon Rowlands. In this role, Jay will be overseeing all global business lines across domains, hosting, websites, and e-commerce delivered via our leading brands, such as Web.com, Bluehost, HostGator, Domain.com and Network Solutions.

With more than 20 years of experience

Jay joins Newfold Digital with more than 20 years of experience in developing businesses into growth leaders and leveraging digital capabilities to create superior customer experiences. Previously, Jay has held senior leadership positions with Lionbridge Technologies, American Express, Thomson Reuters, and ZEFER.

Sharon Rowlands, CEO of Newfold Digital said,

« We are on a mission to provide an excellent customer experience across the globe. With a number of industry-leading brands, global strategy is paramount to success, which is why we are very excited to welcome Ed to the Newfold Digital team. Ed brings a wealth of experience in high-growth companies and a passion for helping small businesses. I am confident Ed is going to accelerate our plan to deliver on our promise of helping businesses of all sizes succeed online. »

Prior to joining Newfold Digital, Jay previously served as president of Lionbridge AI at TELUS International, where he was responsible for strategy and growth of a leading AI training data business. Jay held a variety of executive roles at American Express for nearly a decade, transforming the business by focusing on expanding, marketing, developing and servicing the small business network for over 10 million businesses.

Ed Jay, president of Newfold Digital said,

« Supporting small businesses has been a part of my life from when my parents owned a restaurant throughout my career. I’ve seen first-hand how difficult it can be managing a small business and how integral a web presence is, especially in today’s connected world. Newfold Digital is poised for accelerated growth and to make a significant impact on how small business start, grow their online presence, conduct commerce and attract customers. I could not be more excited to join this talented and global team. »

