The web hosting and commerce technology company Newfold Digital has announced the acquirement of Deluxe’s Australia web hosting operations, named Hostopia Australia. The transaction is expected to close in the second half of this year. The company had bought the popular WordPress SEO plugin Yoast in the middle of 2021.

More than 250,000 websites

Deluxe’s Australia web hosting business, Hostopia Australia, provides hosting services for more than 50,000 small businesses and hosts 250,000 websites. Newfold Digital’s presence will be expanded with this acquisition. Garry Capers, president of cloud solutions at Deluxe said;

« Newfold Digital’s mission is centered on helping businesses of all sizes build and grow an online presence, so we are confident our Australia web hosting customers will be in good hands. Throughout our ongoing transformation, Deluxe has concentrated our efforts on cross-selling our many platforms, solutions, and services to our four million small business customers and more than 4,000 enterprise and financial customers. To better manage our portfolio of businesses, and to emphasize our cross-sell abilities, it makes sense at this time to sell our Australia hosting operations to further refine our offerings in the North American market. »

Newfold Digital’s new president, who was appointed at the end of 2021, Ed Jay, has also made a statement about the acquisition. Ed Jay, president of Newfold Digital said:

« As a global company, we are always looking to grow our footprint and bring our industry-leading brands and customer support to small businesses around the world. A trusted web hosting service provider is essential for today’s online businesses, and Deluxe’s Australia web hosting business is an established platform. We are excited to welcome their customers and employees as we build upon our previous acquisitions of CrazyDomains and FreeParking to further enhance our position in the region. »