Managed hosting and cloud solutions provider, Nexcess announced that the company is teaming up with Object Cache Pro, an enterprise plugin for Redis object caching to provide users with a new solution. The premium plugin, valued at $95 per month, will be included free of charge on Managed WordPress, Managed WooCommerce, dedicated WordPress clusters, and flexible cloud plans.

Enterprise-grade caching

With the partnership, Nexcess combines its managed hosting solutions with the reliability of Object Cache Pro, which offers a premium, enterprise-grade caching experience. Object Cache Pro will be installed on all new Nexcess sites with a valid plan and it is also available for existing customers to activate. Object Cache Pro offers better performance with losless compression methods, delivering queries faster without bogging down the database.

Object Cache Pro is the latest offering to a lineup of new and free features added to Nexcess Managed WordPress and WooCommerce plans, including these Nexcess exclusives:

Plugin Performance Monitor which provides actionable and prescriptive insights to improve site performance.

WooCommerce Automated Testing which runs nightly tests and displays the status of critical tests at a glance.

Sales Performance Monitor provides critical insights into online store revenue and sales trends, and its intelligence engine alerts store owners if sales slow down.

Carrie Wheeler, EVP and Chief Operating Officer of Nexcess said,

« Every site and store owner is looking to improve speed and performance, especially when their livelihood depends on their site performing well. Object Cache Pro is a premium caching plugin that eases the load on customer databases and server hardware to deliver queries faster and thus, speed up application performance. And because we know it is so important to help our WordPress customers run faster, more performant sites, we’re building it into our plans, for free. We’re thrilled to partner with high-quality solutions like Object Cache Pro to enable better performance and profitability for our customers. Our mission is to make WordPress easier for SMBs and their creators and part of that is taking performance concerns off the table. It’s a great example of how we’re using our expertise to drive continuous innovation for WordPress and WooCommerce so that Nexcess is the best place for SMBs and creators to build, manage, and grow their sites and stores online. »