Managed cloud platform built to optimize WordPress, WooCommerce, and Magento sites and stores, Nexcess announced a new integration with the popular customer relationship management platform, HubSpot. The company is integrating HubSpot’s software platform into its cloud hosting, premium software plugins, and site management tools. The HubSpot plugin will be included in all plans, allowing customers to get started for free.

Customer relationship management platform

With the integration, Nexcess is making it easier to build and manage a site or store. The solution includes infrastructure management with built-in monitoring that alerts customers during performance issues. HubSpot’s platform includes marketing, sales, service, operations, and website management products. The HubSpot integration is the latest in a long line of newly added features to Nexcess plans developed to help customers accelerate their business online:

Plugin Performance Monitor – A built-in feature that captures and compares site performance before and after changes have been made. This feature provides actionable and prescriptive insights to improve site performance.

Sales Performance Monitor – Another exclusive feature, Sales Performance Monitor provides critical insights into online store revenue and sales trends, and its intelligence engine alerts store owners if sales slow down.

WooCommerce Automated Testing – Another Nexcess-exclusive feature, WooCommerce Automated Testing empowers online store owners to fix any discovered issues and keep their stores defect free to maximize performance and sales.

Terry Trout, SVP of Marketing at Nexcess said,

« Increasingly, businesses are being driven to start or grow their business online. And these entrepreneurs are being challenged to up their game with technology and the complex work of digital marketing. It can be daunting. At Nexcess, we’re working to make it easier. We’re building solutions and partnerships that allow our customers to worry less, dream big, and do more online. Our singular focus is on helping SMB customers who want to make money online,” says Trout. “We know that if a website or online store fuels the revenue generation of a business, we need to be a partner in our customer’s businesses, not just a service. It’s why we’re constantly evolving our solutions and why we’re adding access to a powerful software platform that is designed to help them market and sell more effectively. This partnership between Nexcess and HubSpot furthers our commitment to powering the online potential of our SMB customers. »

