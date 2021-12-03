Managed digital commerce cloud platform, Nexcess announced the release of WooCommerce Automated Testing. The new feature allows eCommerce professionals to identify any cart, payment, or login problems affecting their online stores. WooCommerce Automated Testing is capable of fixing any discovered issues to maintain profitable stores.

Identifies cart, payment, or login problems

Nexcess’ new feature performs nightly tests and displays results in the WordPress dashboard. These results include fast, actionable insights for online store owners and developers. WooCommerce Automated Testing uses an easy-to-understand green, yellow, red code system on its interface to display the status of critical test cases. WooCommerce Automated Testing is the latest added feature to Nexcess Managed WooCommerce and Managed WordPress plans. Nexcess drives powerful and profitable online stores with:

Plugin Performance Monitor; a built-in feature that captures and compares site performance before and after changes have been made. This feature provides actionable and prescriptive insights to improve site performance.

Sales Performance Monitor; another exclusive feature, Sales Performance Monitor provides critical insights into online store revenue and sales trends, and its intelligence engine alerts store owners if sales slow down.

Carrier Wheeler, EVP and Chief Operating Officer of Liquid Web said,

« There is no proprietary ecommerce solution on the market today that matches the freedom of WooCommerce. That’s just one of the reasons Nexcess focuses on the WordPress and WooCommerce ecosystem. WooCommerce, along with the exclusive Nexcess enhancements, empowers online businesses to easily build, scale, and grow online stores, and keep control of their data. »

