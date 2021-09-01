Nexcess introduced Plugin Performance Monitor as a feature on all Managed WooCommerce and Managed WordPress plans. A Nexcess exclusive, Plugin Performance Monitor, will capture and compare the performance of a WordPress site before and after plugin or theme changes have been made.

Monitoring daily performance

After running performance tests on websites, the monitor reports those results to the website’s admins with insights on what changed and the impacts on performance. Users can show which files are contributing to the load and performance. Finally, for eCommerce stores, it connects performance with revenue growth or loss.

Chris Lema, VP of Products and Innovation at Liquid Web, said,

“Change is where bad things happen. Website owners will often add a plugin to their site because they believe it will help in some way. But there’s never been an easy way to understand cause and effect. Which plugins slow a site down? By how much? If you’re a site owner without deep technology experience, you may never know if a plugin is making things better or worse, whether or not it has created conflicts or broken something on the site. t Nexcess, we watch performance daily. We’re not just telling admins that your site is slow; we’re telling them where to look. It’s a constant feedback loop of the changes they are making. No one else is doing this.”

Included in the cost of the Managed WooCommerce and Managed WordPress Hosting plans, the Nexcess Plugin Performance Monitor runs daily and keeps the performance changes over time. Customers can open the Nexcess Performance panel in their WordPress dashboard and see performance score changes and the drivers of those changes.

See more Web Hosting News