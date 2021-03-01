Open-source digital commerce company, Nexcess announced the general availability of StoreBuilder, a no-code ecommerce solution. It focuses on delivering compelling and customized online stores. The company stated that StoreBuilder is launched in response to increasing eCommerce demands, fueled by new businesses moving online and requiring easy, smart store building solutions without the technical expertise.

No coding required

Nexcess’s new solution leverages the power of WooCommerce. StoreBuilder allows users to get online with this easy store building application that can build a homepage in minutes.

StoreBuilder’s intelligence engine uses insights from various sectors to make smart decisions for setting up sites. StoreBuilder doesn’t require coding or design experience to build a beautiful store. With its AI-driven Wizard, the application does all the work delivering an intuitive, easy to navigate homepage in minutes, ready for customization & content, and optimized to convert site visitors into loyal customers. Chris Lema, Vice President of Products, Nexcess, said,

“Templates on ecommerce platforms are everywhere, often making one store look like another. In a growing field of ecommerce competitors where your store has to stand out to succeed, StoreBuilder creates a one-of-a-kind storefront faster than any other solution in the market. StoreBuilder helps anyone and everyone start selling online in a sophisticated way, without frustration, and at an affordable price.”

