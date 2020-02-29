Nexcess launches Nexcess Safe Harbor, a security-driven solution for businesses that want to continue maintaining their sites on Magento 1.

Magento Version 1 (M1) will expire in June of 2020. After it’s terminated, online stores that will run this version of the software will be vulnerable to threats because of the cessation of new security patches. To support Magento 1 merchants in the process, Nexcess launches Nexcess Safe Harbor, a security-driven solution for businesses that want to continue maintaining their sites on Magento 1 until they are ready to migrate to their next platform. This launch aims to give retailers additional time to take action to ensure they stay in business.

Turning disruption into opportunity

For an extended period of time, store owners that want a budget-friendly option can maintain their sites on Magento 1 after EOL by providing security and technology updates. It includes updates and security patches to provide platforms running security. It is easy to integrate for existing Nexcess’ clients. Nexcess plans to re-platform to Magento 2 or migrate to another platform. In addition to this, it has a malware scan to prevent malicious attacks and blocked requests from the company’s web application firewall (WA).

“Turning disruption into an opportunity for our clients is how we view the pending Magento1 EOL. With the goal to keep customers happily browsing, SKUs properly inventoried, and orders flowing, Nexcess is providing a haven for online merchants large and small as they consider their options in the months ahead,”

says Carrie Wheeler, Executive Vice President Nexcess.

Chris Lema, Vice President of Product at Nexcess says that they are providing a solution for stores that want to remain on M1 and for merchants looking to start the migration to M2 before the M1 EOL date. Nexcess Safe Harbor provides stores with a safety net so they can take their time and still be protected.