The NGINX team announced the release of their popular lightweight web server, NGINX 1.22. NGINX 1.22 comes with various improvements and new features. One of the most important improvements is 3.0 compatibility. NGINX 1.22 web server and reverse proxy can be downloaded from its official website.

New features and bug fixes

NGINX 1.22 stable version also fixes some of the bugs from the 1.21 mainline branch and adds new features. The new release provides hardening against request smuggling and cross-protocol attacks. It also supports Application-Layer Protocol Negotiation (ALPN) in the stream module. The NGINX team stated,

« nginx-1.22.0 stable version has been released, incorporating new features and bug fixes from the 1.21.x mainline branch — including hardening against potential requests smuggling and cross-protocol attacks, ALPN support in the stream module, better distribution of connections among worker processes on Linux, support for the PCRE2 library, support for OpenSSL 3.0 and SSL_sendfile(), improved sendfile handling on FreeBSD, the mp4_start_key_frame directive, and more. »