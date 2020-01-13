NGINX’s latest NGINX Unit releases 1.13.0 and 1.14.0 introduces new features including reverse proxying and address-based routing.

NGINX has announced two new features of 1.13.0 and 1.14.0 versions. Users can now take advantage of reverse proxying in NGINX Unit 1.13.0 and address-based routing in NGINX Unit 1.14.0 version.

HTTP Reverse Proxying

With its general routing framework, NGINX Unit enables reverse proxying which configures proxying of requests to a specified address, joins the pass and share options already familiar to you from our posts about internal routing and static file serving. The current proxy address configuration supports IPv4, IPv6, and Unix socket addresses.

Older versions could serve only as endpoints for incoming requests. Now, it can serve as an intermediate node within your web framework as well, accepting all kinds of traffic, maintaining a dynamic configuration, serving high‑demand requests on its own, and acting as a reverse proxy for your existing backend solutions.

Address-Based Routing

NGINX Units 1.14.0’s address-based routing extends the routing mechanism, enabling address matching against two newly introduced match options: source and destination. NGINX Unit’s routing engine can now match address values against individual IPv4 or IPv6‑based patterns and arrays of patterns.

