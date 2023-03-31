ispmanager developers have announced that they have added a new feature to ispmanager beta version 6.71.0 on March 30. Now you can move email domains and mailboxes to it from any third-party provider. And you can use its optional, lite functionality to migrate from Yandex 360.

This functionality supports importation via IMAP, CSV file, or directly through a token generated in a Yandex 360 mail account.

Benefits of email service with ispmanager

Easy mailbox and domain administration via a user-friendly interface

Full, single-provider email control

Unlimited email domains and boxes

The free security toolkit attached

Vibrant expert community on Telegram

The product keeps getting better and gets augmented with cool new features

And for those of you who can’t wait to remove email from Yandex care, ispmanager has made the migration process extra easy with the ispmanager stable version, scheduled for release on April 11. The stable version usually comes out a month after the beta release. So now all users will soon be welcome to migrate their email domains and boxes to a tested and stabilized product version.

Learn more about how to connect and set up your email domain and configure your email import by reading the documentation.