NR Hosting announced the launch of a new service, Corporate Hosting. The new service is available from the 1st of February. Corporate Hosting plans start from $250 and go up to $600. The new offering is built upon a fully managed cloud infrastructure that includes premium hardware, premium networking, and expert handling support, and server management.

BDIX Connected: The company offers peering with Multiple NIX Operators of Bangladesh and use 10 Gbps Uplink for the server.

RAID10 SSD Disk Space: NR Hosting use only top of the line server hardware. The company is using Enterprise SSD drives in a Raid-10 array with BBU.

Full Root Access: Having root access to the server gives you the ability to take full control of your server. With Corporate Hosting, you will get the root access.

Unbeatable Uptime: Uptime is important, thus the company goes to great lengths to ensure your website is online all the time.