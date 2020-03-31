Last year One.com acquired Cinven and as a part of its expansion strategy, the company had acquired Nordic regional leaders like SYSE and Digital Garden. Now, One.com announced the acquisition of Hostnet. Hostnet was found in 1999. Today the company manages 810,000 domain names and 85,000 websites. It offers domain registration, web hosting, and SaaS application services.

To enhance One.com’s European presence

Stephan Wolfram, Group CEO of One.com, talked about the acquisition, saying,

“We are pleased to announce the acquisition of Hostnet given its focus on operational excellence and high brand awareness. As a result of this transaction, we are now a leading operator in the Dutch hosting market that is core to the development of our business strategy. We look forward to working with the team at Hostnet and significantly enhancing our European presence and product range for our customers.”

The deal has been in the works for several weeks and closed in the last couple of weeks. Financial terms of the deal are not being disclosed.

Harold Douwes, founder and CEO of Hostnet, said,

“Hostnet is a highly regarded player in the hosting market with capabilities, awareness and products that will contribute to further accelerate the development of one.com’s business. Within the consolidating hosting market, it was important for Hostnet to connect with a strong partner. We found it in one.com, an ambitious party with a lot of knowledge and experience. This offers plenty of possibilities and opportunities for the future.”

Consolidations become more important to meet the growing web traffic needs amid the COVID-19 pandemic.