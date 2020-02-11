One.com, a European provider of web hosting services and domain names acquired SYSE for an undisclosed consideration.
Last year one.com, a European provider of web hosting services and domain names to small-to-medium enterprises (‘SMEs’) and small-office home-offices (‘SOHOs’), has acquired a Norway’s web hosting businesses Digital Garden which was founded 2014. Now, the company announced another acquisition of Norwegian web hosting company named SYSE.
A provider of highly technical web hosting products
SYSE, a Norwegian web hosting company was founded in 1995. It was created as a personal computer and hardware supplier; the business has transitioned over time to become a provider of highly technical web hosting products. SYSE’s self-developed product portfolio includes the innovative Tornado Web Server solution which provides scalable and secure web hosting at a fraction of the cost of other cloud solutions. In addition to the Tornado web server solution, SYSE’s fully white-label platform offers a customizable control panel to its reseller customers.
Continuing to expand
With Cinven’s support, one.com’s expanding strategy will continue both organically and through acquisitions into its core markets of the Nordics, Benelux, the UK, and the DACH region as well as other geographic regions.
Stephan Wolfram, Group CEO of one.com talked about the acquisition, saying,
Stay tuned for up-to-date Web Hosting News
“SYSE represents another very exciting step in one.com’s growth story – we are delighted to welcome the organisation and team into the Group. The partnership between one.com, Digital Garden and SYSE creates an excellent platform in the Norwegian market which will continue to grow. We have been highly impressed with SYSE’s ability to listen to customers and their commitment to delivering technical and innovative products to the web hosting market with outstanding support – they will complement our existing global development and support team exceptionally well.”
Get the Cloud7 Newsletter
Get FREE daily newsletters from Cloud7 delivering the latest news and reviews.
Leave a Reply