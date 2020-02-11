One.com, a European provider of web hosting services and domain names acquired SYSE for an undisclosed consideration.

Last year one.com, a European provider of web hosting services and domain names to small-to-medium enterprises (‘SMEs’) and small-office home-offices (‘SOHOs’), has acquired a Norway’s web hosting businesses Digital Garden which was founded 2014. Now, the company announced another acquisition of Norwegian web hosting company named SYSE.

A provider of highly technical web hosting products

SYSE, a Norwegian web hosting company was founded in 1995. It was created as a personal computer and hardware supplier; the business has transitioned over time to become a provider of highly technical web hosting products. SYSE’s self-developed product portfolio includes the innovative Tornado Web Server solution which provides scalable and secure web hosting at a fraction of the cost of other cloud solutions. In addition to the Tornado web server solution, SYSE’s fully white-label platform offers a customizable control panel to its reseller customers.

Continuing to expand

With Cinven’s support, one.com’s expanding strategy will continue both organically and through acquisitions into its core markets of the Nordics, Benelux, the UK, and the DACH region as well as other geographic regions.

Stephan Wolfram, Group CEO of one.com talked about the acquisition, saying,