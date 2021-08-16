Onlive Server is offering KVM Hypervisor Based USA VPS Hosting plans cheaper than the dedicated servers. With Kernel-based Virtual Machine (KVM) in the Linux kernel, users can benefit from multiple operating systems to share a single hardware host.

Several advanced features

The company also provides several advanced features of Linux and Windows Based USA VPS Hosting. Enhanced cPanel, performance, and power, cloud technology are critical elements of its Linux and windows-based VPS hosting.

In addition, Onlive Server provides several benefits and hosting solutions such as dedicated server, VPS Hosting, Domain Name Registration, and other hosting solutions. Web Control Panel configuration, CMS setup, and integration are free with your VPS Hosting services.

Onlive Server’s VPS Hosting can manage multiple VPS servers simultaneously. Customers can deploy any application on KVM (Kernel-based Virtual Machine) USA VPS and use it for web hosting, database servers etc. In the USA-based Linux VPS Hosting offering, customers can benefit from cheap VPS Server add-ons to increasing their server performance and self-installation of OS.

In addition to these offerings, Windows VPS Hosting comes with instant provision for the best convenience for the users. Windows/Linux VPS hosting guarantees 99% uptime with its reliable servers that are highly efficient and powerful.

