Hong Kong VPS also known as a Virtual Private Server was launched by Onlive Server. Hong Kong VPS provides administrator rights and root access so that you can install any required software via the Cloud VPS control panel. In addition, it enables users to get full root control over their websites. So, users can change the root password and administrative passwords.

Both for Linux and Windows OS

Hong Kong VPS Hosting is available on Linux and Windows-based operating systems that can be load within one-click and user can change the Main IP, VSC and VPC password Also Available and one of the most amazing features is to monitor Bandwidth, Ram And Hard Disk.

It offers premium and large plan options. This VPS solution also allows for rescue mode, self-shut-down, high connection speed, less risk of the malicious threat, technical support service, OS reinstall, and option to choose Operating Systems such as CentOs, Debian, Ubuntu, and multiple Windows versions.