Public Interest Registry (PIR), the non-profit organization behind the .org top-level domain, is now expanding the Quality Performance Index program and making it available at no cost to all registries. According to the announcement, PIR is publishing its QPI roadmap and toolkit to other registries seeking to improve and grow the quality of their domain namespaces.

Roadmap and toolkit

PIR’s QPI roadmap identifies best practices for how to implement QPI for top-level domains and the toolkit enables registries to incentivize a reduction in abuse rate and increase renewals of domains. The roadmap and toolkit will also allow registrars with resellers to implement their own versions of QPI.

The company states that QPI reflects PIR’s responsibility as part of its non-profit mission to operate for good and improve and increase registrations in a responsible way. Making it freely available for others, PIR aims to expand QPI’s positive impact across the domain name community.

QPI helps registries and their registrar partners to prevent abusive domains by addressing registrations made for malicious activity, working with third parties to identify abusive registrations, and improving promotions to avoid dramatic spikes in DNS Abuse. The Quality Performance Index was created to create responsible registrations in .ORG while implementing proactive steps to reduce DNS Abuse.

See more Web Hosting News