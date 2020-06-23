Public Interest Registry’s 2019 annual report shows that the .org top-level domain generated near $95 million in revenue last year. According to the report, the non-profit’s operating income was $60 million and that it distributed $67.5 million to Internet Society, the recipient of its profits.

A slight fall in the number of domains

In 2019, domains under management fell slightly from 10.3 million to 10.1 million. This slight fall is expected because PIR focused on the quality of new registration. The number of .org domains renewed in 2019 was higher than in 2018, but new creates were down. The renewal rate hit 78.2% during the year.

Ethos Capital, a private equity firm, planned to acquire Public Interest Registry for $1.135 billion. Public Interest Registry (PIR) officially concluded the transaction for Ethos Capital to acquire Public Interest Registry in 2020 May.