OVHcloud introduces two new ranges of machines to its Bare Metal server offerings. New machines provide high performance, very high capacity bandwidth, and high availability and address the needs of organizations running critical workloads. New servers will be available in the company’s Canada, the US, and Europe data centers.

Suited to use cases:

Managing Hyper Converged Infrastructure (HCI ), particularly for companies that want to consolidate their data centers.

Software Defined Storage (SDS) , which can handle the needs associated with increasing the volume of data to be managed, while controlling costs.

Virtualization, containerization, and orchestration , for project deployment or application modernization while optimizing hardware and software investments.

Big Data and analytics , to optimize data usage.

Archiving and backup , as storage solutions must meet very specific needs, such as agile information flow management, fault prevention, ensuring optimal archiving of critical data, and compliance with applicable laws.

Virtual Desktop Infrastructure (VDI) , for large-scale management of remote and virtualized work environments.

Sylvain Rouri, Chief Sales Officer, OVHcloud, said,

“These new OVHcloud ranges address the challenges faced by large companies and organizations with critical needs, offering a high-speed, high-availability solution optimized for a wide range of use cases. With the Bare Metal Scale and High-Grade ranges, we want to provide a turnkey, high-performance, and versatile solution that allows companies to focus smoothly on their activities and developments. Some of the Scale and High-Grade servers will also form the technical backbone of the next Nutanix and Netapp package offers, which will soon be offered by OVHcloud.”

See more Web Hosting News