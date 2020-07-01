OVHcloud now offers a comprehensive suite of solutions for small and medium-tech businesses, regional web hosting service providers, and web and digital agencies in addition to its portfolio. The company also stated that the decision to provide its web hosting and domain name offerings in Asia Pacific to resellers and partners comes at a time where businesses are looking to accelerate or kickstart their digital presence. The web hosting and domain name offerings are also available in Europe, Latin America and Canada.

From small businesses to large multi-faceted organizations

The new and easy to use offerings scale for a variety of users ranging from small businesses to large multi-faceted organizations. It also makes it simple for resellers and partners to support professional websites, blogs, online retailers. OVHcloud’s offers include content delivery network (CDN), structured query language (SQL), and SSL. Other features are: