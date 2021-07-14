OVHcloud announced that the company is accelerating the development of its Database-as-a-Service with Avien. The new offer provides fully managed database solutions based on a trusted cloud.

Enhances its Database-as-a-Service offer

OVHcloud and Avien partnership will allow the company to offer a catalog of DBaaS solutions including MySQL, PostgreSQL, Redis, Apache Kafka, ElasticSearch, M3, and Apache Cassandra. DBaaS solutions provide organizations security, confidentiality, and reversibility guarantees for their data.

The new solution also provides companies exclusive control over their data and focus. They will no longer have to worry about the configuration, installation, and maintenance of the database software, the backups, and hardware infrastructure needed to run the service securely. Sylvain Rouri, Chief Sales Officer of OVHcloud said,

“This partnership with Aiven allows us to accelerate the delivery of a full catalog of Database-as-a-Service. Offering OVHcloud customers a wide range of choices to develop and run their applications in the cloud while retaining full control over their data. We share with Aiven, a European company, the values of transparency and reversibility enabled by open-source technologies, offering companies the ability to accelerate their innovation while protecting themselves from technological lock-in.”

