Data center hardware maintenance and a full suite of managed services provider, Park Place Technologies, has introduced ParkView Server Management. The new solution provides the tools and expertise to support IT hybrid infrastructure: physical, virtual, and cloud technologies. ParkView Server Management, delivered by Park Place’s Enterprise Operations Center, simplifies the management of compute environments and provides clients with incident management, patch management and remediation, and streamlines IT operations.

Virtual monitoring and maintaining the hardware and software components

Park Place’s new solution allows users to monitor and maintain the hardware and software components of servers virtually anywhere. ParkView Server Management helps organizations by reducing their operational complexities with a hardened hosted infrastructure.

It operates through secure, remote, outbound-only communications access, and is implemented to enable Park Place to obtain failure-related data and to take common cause and non-disruptive remedial actions. The new solution is part of a full suite of ParkView Managed Services.

ParkView Server Management addresses several universal IT issues:

Maintaining internal competencies for various OS types

Patch Management control

Delays and downtime related to identifying common cause and resolution

Balancing resource focus on daily operational issues vs digital transformation

ParkView Server Management offers many proof points:

As a managed service, IT teams aren’t learning or managing a new tool

Eliminates 90% of event noise

Common causes are identified 50% faster

75% reduction in mean time to repair (MTTR)

Park Place has also recorded several client benefits:

Frees up team resources from constant monitoring of server status and alerts

Monitoring Governance templates reduce alert fatigue by only notifying clients with actionable alerts

Fill skills gaps caused by staff attrition

Kathie Lyons, Executive Vice President and General Manager, ParkView, said,

“ParkView Server Management builds on the success of ParkView Hardware Monitoring. Don’t just monitor the status of your hardware; Park Place now assumes primary responsibility for the monitoring, patching, incident management, and remediation of our customers’ compute environments. As we continue our journey to creating a new tier of third party maintenance provider, we’re proud of our 97% customer satisfaction rating and are committed to helping companies maximize the uptime and efficiency of their IT infrastructures.”

See more Web Hosting News