Parler.com, the alternative social network popular with conservatives, has been banned by Apple, Google and Amazon at the beginning of January because of a number of posts inciting violence. Parler has asked a federal judge to order Amazon to reinstate it. Parler was looking for a web hosting service over one month. Parler‘s CEO, John Matze, was fired by the board after these bans. The social network would be led by an interim CEO, Mark Meckler of the Tea Party Patriots movement, according to the company’s announcement.

A “trolling” filter

The conservative social network went online on Monday with a new web host, retooled community guidelines and a promise that content inciting violence will be removed. SkySilk, a web infrastructure company based outside of Los Angeles, is now hosting Parler.

In new content guidelines released by Parler on Monday, the company said that they have implemented a “trolling” filter, narrowly tailored to detect content consisting of personal attacks based on immutable or otherwise irrelevant characteristics such as race, sex, sexual orientation, or religion.

See more Web Hosting News