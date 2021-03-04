The conservative social network Parler has sued Amazon, accusing it of breaking anti-trust laws by removing it. The social media network popular with conservatives has asked a federal judge to order Amazon to reinstate it on January. Now, Parler terminated its first lawsuit and on the same day, it filed a new lawsuit against the company in Washington state, accusing Amazon Web Service of deceptive, defamatory, anti-competitive, and bad faith conduct.

Back online with SkySilk

In January, the day after Parler was suspended from Apple and Google’s app stores for failing to remove content promoting violence, Amazon has also suspended the company from its web hosting platform. Parler had look for a new web hosting platform to become online again. In February, Parler’s CEO, John Matze announced that the board decided to immediately terminate his position as CEO. On 17 February, the conservative social network went online with SkySilk, a web infrastructure company based outside of Los Angeles.

