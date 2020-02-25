A Manchester-headquartered web hosting company Miss Group is backed by Perwyn, while its investor BGS exits.

Miss Group that provides a range of services to SMEs including domain registration, site building, website hosting, and email management is now backed by Perwyn. Miss Group received an initial £6.4m from BGF in August 2018. Following this, Miss Group has reached a £13m investment in 2019.

Next chapter with Perwyn

With these investments, Miss Group has completed seven acquisitions across Scandinavia, Spain and the US.

Chief executive of Miss Group Mattias Kaneteg said:

“When we met BGF, we had ambitious plans for growth and a strategy to add additional complementary acquisitions to our group in geographies where we could see strong potential. We’ve exceeded our own expectations and couldn’t be happier with the support and insight we’ve received.”

“As we look ahead to our next chapter with Perwyn, we will continue to play to our strengths in marketing our market-leading proposition to SME customers with a focus on Scandinavia, Spain, and the US,” he added.

Pinesh Mehta of BGF’s Manchester office said:

“Miss Group is a fantastic example of a tech business that has taken an industry-leading product and proven business model to international markets in order to drive outstanding growth. We believe Manchester and the North West is home to many technology businesses with this potential and we’re keen to back their growth ambitions.”

Andrew Wynn and Mark Blower, partners at Perwyn, said: “We have been very impressed by Miss Group’s achievements to date and are delighted to partner up with its visionary founder Mattias Kaneteg on the next stage of the journey. The investment fits perfectly with Perwyn’s core investment thesis of backing high growth founder-led businesses pursuing international expansion and M&A. We look forward to working with Mattias and the team through these exciting times ahead.”