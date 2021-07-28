Global IT services provider, phoenixNAP add SUSE Rancher integration to streamline Kubernetes deployment on bare metal cloud. The SUSE Rancher integration allows developers to deploy BMC servers with SUSE Rancher pre-installed for simplified deployment and administration.

Pre-installed SUSE Rancher

SUSE Rancher on BMC allows DevOps to deploy, manage, and orchestrate Kubernetes clusters out-of-the-box and BMC users to quickly and painlessly get started with Kubernetes while sidestepping the complexities of building containerized environments.

The company also stated that SUSE Rancher is perfectly aligned with phoenixNAP’s commitment to keeping BMC free from vendor lock-in. Its open-source nature, ease of use, and status in the industry were determining factors that drove phoenixNAP’s decision to integrate it with BMC. Martin Wielomski, Director of Product at phoenixNAP said,

“SUSE Rancher plays such an important role on the market and based on our customers feedback we have taken the necessary steps to include it as a part of our turn key solutions on our Bare Metal Cloud. We aim to assist our clients with simplifying the management of Kubernetes cluster deployments and SUSE Rancher provides tremendous value here. Partnership with SUSE is part of delivering on our promise of providing cutting-edge technologies to improve and simplify our customers infrastructure deployments.”

See more Web Hosting News