Public Internet Registry, the organization behind the .org registry, is hiring for the role of Chief Technology Officer. The organization published a detailed pdf for the candidates and there are many criteria to be met for the new CTO.

Principal technologist withing PIR

Unlike other gTLD registries, PIR is not completely commercial. The organization did not have a CTO until 2018, then it hired DNS veteran Joe Abley for the position, who left the company 3 years later for another role. According to the announcement, the organization is looking for someone based in Reston, Virginia, where it is located and the new CTO will be the principal technologist within the organization and report directly to the CEO. PIR also stated,

“The CTO is the principal technologist within PIR and is responsible for the overall technology strategy and advising the CEO and board on future technology development and how they will affect the organization. On a day-to-day basis the CTO manages the teams responsible for IT services, information security, data analytics, software development and technical research. The CTO has a key role in supporting the management of the outsourced registry provider.”

