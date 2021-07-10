Plesk announced the general availability of WordPress Toolkit v5.5. Plesk’s WordPress Toolkit’s latest version comes with various new features and changes.

Action Logs

The latest version is now capable of logging every single action performed on a site. Plesk also announced its plans to implement account-level and server-level logs in the future to log the actions performed on a higher than site level. The toolkit is also saving a separate Smart Updates log in the same directory as the main log file. Its functionality is identical to the summary.txt file available for download during the Smart Update procedure.

Some of the Site List changes are:

Site list now loads faster, especially if you have multiple sites. This small line of text humbly covers dozens of optimizations made throughout the whole product.

Mass operations like multiple site updates now start much faster than before if you have many sites.

When users collapse or expand a site card, WordPress Toolkit now saves this information on a per-user basis.

Site card list has undergone a whole new makeover.

See more Web Hosting News