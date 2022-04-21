Plesk announced that WordPress Toolkit 5.10 is now officially available for Plesk. The latest release focuses on improving the vulnerability scan feature, delivering bug fixes to customers, and preparing for the introduction of API in the product.

Scanning inactive plugins

WordPress Toolkit is now capable of scanning inactive plugins and themes

The Site vulnerability scan for the WP Toolkit, which is released several months ago, could only scan active plugins and themes, which can cause issues in some cases. It wasn’t capable of checking an inactive plugin to see if it is safe to activate. To solve this problem, WordPress Toolkit is now capable of scanning inactive plugins and themes, allowing admins to assess what needs to be addressed. Admins can now detect vulnerabilities whether they are found inactive or inactive assets. The emails sent by the WordPress Toolkit will also include information about vulnerabilities found in inactive plugins and themes, which will be listed separately.

WordPress Toolkit will also warn admins if the site is using an outdated version of PHP which is not supported by the vendor. The message includes a link to the PHP management menu to help admins fix the problem. After the 5.10 update, the WP Toolkit will run a one-time server-wide scan on the cPanel platform to enable managing WordPress installations added manually or through other management tools.

The team also stated that they are working on developing the basis for the WordPress Toolkit API. The next release aims to improve the usability of the Smart Updates feature.