Namecheap with over 11 million registered users and 10 million domains offers domain registration, hosting, private email services, and TLS/SSL certificates. The company has been hit with a series of outages yesterday. Some of them have been resolved. However, users from the UK, Canada, Mexico, and other regions have disruptions while accessing domains.

Multiple outages

There were 4 advisories on the Namecheap’s service status page. The first service disruption alert dubbed “unscheduled maintenance” was issued at 3:41 AM ET concerning domain registrations. At 6:40 PM, Namecheap announced that the maintenance has been completed. The failed orders would be refunded to the source of payment.

In the second alert about domain ccTLD registrations, the company announced that because of the connectivity issues with Verisign and Afilias registries, domain registration/renewal orders .cc, .tv, .me may fail. In four hours, Namecheap resolved the issue with .cc, .tv, .me domains.

The service outage about private email and Namecheap website was the third advisory. The Namecheap.com domain itself and its private email services were hit at around 8:27 AM ET. This alert was closed at 9:20 AM ET albeit without resolution. 3 hours later, the company has announced in the same alert the issue had been resolved. It was merged with the final alert:

“We regret to inform you that namecheap.com, Shared servers, Reseller, VPS, EasyWP, and Private Email services are experiencing temporary Network connection issues at the moment. Our technical specialists are working on the issue and doing their best to shorten the downtime. The ‘Connection timeout’ error may be shown trying to reach the server (when opening a website, using email service, FTP, etc.)”

According to the final advisory, the root cause of the issue was related to network issues on the side of third-party upstream providers. In some parts of the world, users are still experiencing disruptions getting to Namecheap-hosted domains. It depends on their locations. For instance, there is no problem with the domains hosted, on Namecheap shared servers from the U.S. On the contrary, the domains would lead to timeouts when accessed from UK, Canada, Mexico, and other regions.