QualiSpace launches its Dedicated GPU Server that comes with 99.99% uptime, enterprise-grade hardware, and DDoS protection.

QualiSpace has announced its new product, Dedicated GPU Servers and the collocation of the server will be done at Tier-III/Tier-IV data centers in India. According to QualiSpace’s announcement, GPU servers are ideal for parallel processing tasks with heavy workloads and intensive computing requirements. Configuration of QualiSpace GPU servers is powered by Intel Xeon processors and NVIDIA graphic cards. Customers will be able to choose either Windows OS or any distribution of Linux OS. In both cases, they will get full access to the system.

Faster than CPUs

GPUs were used for handling the motion of images. However, with the advent, GPUs can now handle the calculations involving an extensive amount of data. GPUs are much faster and more robust, on account of the larger and broader instruction sets. A CPU server can have 10 to 30 cores, while GPU servers can have as many as 40,000 cores.

Hiren Shah, Founder, and CEO of QualiSpace said,

“We wanted to make cost-effective dedicated GPU servers easily accessible to our customers, meeting their heavy task processing requirements. Our team is excited to work on this new venture.”

