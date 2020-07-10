Rackspace and Amazon Web Services have collaborated to expand offerings globally as part of the Rackspace Technology service block catalog. With these modular offerings, customers will be able to ap into Rackspace Technology’s managed services expertise to meet their specific needs, including cloud strategy, migration, cost governance, complex cloud operations, and security support. The duo also established dedicated teams to support customers with AWS-specific strategy, cloud-native development, containers, application modernization, and workload management.

AWS Machine Learning Competency and AWS SaaS Competency

Rackspace, achieved AWS Machine Learning Competency and AWS SaaS Competency previously, now brings the total number of Rackspace Technology’s AWS Competency designations to fourteen. Thus elevates the ability to provide expertise across the full spectrum of cloud services on AWS. Matt Stoyka, Chief Solutions Officer, Rackspace Technology, said,