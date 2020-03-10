Rad Web Hosting announced that they have added 2 new operating systems. openSUSE 15.1 is added to the company’s available OS templates for KVM VPS servers. Debian 10 is also added to the OS templates for the dedicated servers. Both operating systems’ templates are available for immediate deployment and can be selected from the “OS Reinstall” menu in the Server Panel for existing servers.

What’s new in Debian 10

Debian is a Linux distribution that is composed of open-source software and developed by the Debian Project community. Debian 10, or also known as “buster” includes SecureBoot support. The new Kernel of the Debian 10, supports mounting SMBv3 encrypted shares. The rust compiler 1.34 ships with more than 450 libraries.

What’s new in openSUSE 15.1

openSUSE, or formerly known as SUSE Linux is also a Linux distribution that is developed by its community. openSUSE 15.1 is the latest “LEAP”, or “Stable” build. It uses 4.12 Linux Kernel and supports additional graphics drivers for the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and improved support for AMD Vega chipset. openSUSE 15.1 also comes with an improved YaST, which makes management easier. There is a YaST testing option for users to test maintenance updates before being released.