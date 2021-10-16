Rebel.com assigned Conor Malcolm as the new CEO. Malcolm is not so far from the company, he initially joined Momentous which is the parent company of Rebel.com. He served as Sr. Directory of Operations for Momentous when he joined in 2016. Malcolm served as Director of Marketing & Corporate Partner Strategy for Ottawa Senators recently.

Bringing strong strategic leadership

Malcolm is a very experienced manager in leadership and strategic business development for companies such as Abercrombie & Fitch, Budweiser, and the Ottawa Senators. He also worked for some of the largest marketing agencies in Canada. Those agencies were bringing large-scale, integrated campaigns to life.

Rob Hall talked about the assignment of Malcolm saying, he not only brings strong strategic leadership to the role but also adds a deeper layer of insight into the needs of the customers by his extensive marketing and business development background.

Conor Malcolm, the new CEO of Rebel.com said,

“I couldn’t be more excited to join the Rebel team. I have always admired the culture, vision, and community impact that Rebel brings to its customers and the greater online world. With Rebel’s impressive service offering and easy-to-use platform, there is a huge opportunity to position the company as the premier destination for companies and individuals to find success online.”

