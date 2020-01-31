The US-based technology company RelateHost announced the launch of its affordable web hosting services for WordPress sites.

RelateHost announced affordable web hosting services for WordPress sites. The WordPress hosting plan is perfect for blogs, portfolios, business sites, online stores, and even complex database-driven sites. The company also provides hosting services such as Open Cart, SSD, Magento, PrestaShop, Phalcon, Drupal, and many others. They also offer domain names, servers, SSL certificates, and Reseller Hosting services.

RelateHost spokesperson announced,

“RelateHost is unlike any other average web hosting company that refrains from investing in quality backed hardware and software. We are aware that every second of online presence translates into business profits and thus supports our clients with the fastest and yet the most stable service in the industry. Our company uses the latest hardware solutions and is 24% faster than our closest competitors. We believe and work for the long term, and our ultimate business goal is to turn into the most satisfying web hosting company that any client has worked with ever.”