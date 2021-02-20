Web hosting, domains, and other web presence products provider, ResellerClub announced that the company is celebrating its 15th years of business with its annual Big Birthday Bash sale with discounts of up to 60% on web hosting and servers. According to the announcement, the company is aiming to enable existing customers to buy more products and welcome new customers to the growing base with this sale.
Big Birthday Bash sale
The sale will end on the 25th of February, 2021. The company offers special offers on domains, business emails, and G Suite, as well as web-hosting and servers. The company is offering discounts of up to 60% on web hosting and many other exciting offers as part of their Big Birthday Bash sale.
Discounts:
- Shared Hosting – Up to 60% off
- Cloud Hosting – Up to 60% off
- Reseller Hosting – Up to 35% off
- VPS – Up to 60% off
- Dedicated SSD – Up to 30% off
- Dedicated HDD – Up to 55% off
- WordPress Hosting Lite – Up to 40% off
- WordPress Security Suite – Flat 10% off
New users will also get:
- A free Basic G Suite account for a year + a free .COM/.NET for a year on the purchase of Shared/Cloud Hosting
- A free .COM/.NET domain name for a year on the purchase of Reseller Hosting
