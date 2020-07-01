Lead by hosting industry veteran and startup founder Ben Gabler, Rocket emerged as an all-in-one Managed WordPress Hosting provider at the Edge of the cloud. Rocket’s platform enables WordPress users of all sizes to deliver maximum WordPress performance across the globe. It also maintains a secure experience and delivers a full suite of optimization tools within the platform without the skill sets and resources needed to manually configure separate plugins and operational settings during a WordPress deployment, optimization, or update.
Over 200 locations around the world
According to the announcement, Rocket is the only provider that leverages over 200 locations around the world extending the footprint of every WordPress installation. Rocket’s platform also minimizes packet transfer delivering premium performance at increased speeds. Rocket Platform features include:
- Easy to use Control Panel: Modern interface built for WordPress users of all sizes – making it easier than ever to develop, stage, launch, and boost your WordPress Website performance.
- Premium Servers & Global Footprint: Directly connected with all major ISP networks the platform’s Enterprise grade servers at the Edge of the cloud put your WordPress within arms reach of our Website Visitors.
- Built-in Caching (CDN) and Proxying: Rocket automatically caches all website content in over 200 locations, no plugin or configuration required. Rocket’s global caching fully supports dynamic content including WooCommerce. We also proxy and cache several third-party scripts like Google fonts to reduce DNS lookups and increase load time on your pages.
- Always-on Website Security suite: Every WordPress installation includes a Website Firewall (WAF) and Malware Scanning/Patching specifically tuned for WordPress at no additional cost. Protecting every WordPress install from common http attacks, weak password usage, brute-force prevention, and much more.
- Optimized JavaScript and Images: Our platform can automatically optimize your website’s use of JavaScript and increase page load time by asynchronously loading it. The platform also applies lossless image optimization with WebP support
- Automated WordPress Updates: Save time, headache, and money with our automated WordPress core, plugin, and theme updates.
