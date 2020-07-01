Lead by hosting industry veteran and startup founder Ben Gabler, Rocket emerged as an all-in-one Managed WordPress Hosting provider at the Edge of the cloud. Rocket’s platform enables WordPress users of all sizes to deliver maximum WordPress performance across the globe. It also maintains a secure experience and delivers a full suite of optimization tools within the platform without the skill sets and resources needed to manually configure separate plugins and operational settings during a WordPress deployment, optimization, or update.

Over 200 locations around the world

According to the announcement, Rocket is the only provider that leverages over 200 locations around the world extending the footprint of every WordPress installation. Rocket’s platform also minimizes packet transfer delivering premium performance at increased speeds. Rocket Platform features include: