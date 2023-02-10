Rocket.net’s edge-first Privatea Cloud for WordPress is a highly available, durable, vendor-agnostic platform built for ultimate scale and portability.

The Rocket.net Private Cloud leverages virtualization on each WordPress hosting node, making their platform more powerful and resilient at the origin.

It can be deployed at any data center and transfer all production traffic without requiring DNS changes and without downtime.

Managed WordPress Hosting Platform, Rocket.net announced the release of the Rocket.net Private Cloud. The company launched a fast and secure WordPress SaaS platform in 2020, leveraging Cloudflare Enterprise, enabling Rocket.net to innovate in new ways. By combining the edge network with fully self-managed bare metal, Rocket.net has been able to create a platform resulting in fast growth for a WordPress platform.

Scale and portability

The company takes the product a step further by unveiling the next evolution of its platform: the Rocket.net Private Cloud. The Rocket.net Private Cloud leverages virtualization on each WordPress hosting node while delivering high performance with Cloudflare’s Enterprise edge. Rocket.net simplifies and protects the customer experience by running its own vendor-agnostic nodes behind Cloudflare Enterprise and manages the entire stack powering WordPress.

Rocket.net Private Cloud can be deployed at any data center in the world and can transfer all production traffic without requiring DNS changes and without downtime. Rocket.net Private Cloud enables the following capabilities, providing the ultimate experience for WordPress:

Global Traffic Management: By leveraging Cloudflare’s Enterprise Edge, the Rocket.net Private Cloud can shift production traffic anywhere in the world from the edge with zero downtime.

Immediate Disaster Recovery: With daily off-site backups living within the Rocket.net Private Cloud, Rocket.net can deploy a new instance from backup in seconds. Nodes are back online in a totally different data center than the failing node.

Auto Balancing – The Rocket.net Private Cloud auto balances each host node to ensure they’re always healthy. Production WordPress sites can be live migrated from node to node or data center to data center without any customer involvement or downtime.

Zero Performance Loss: Unlike public cloud , Rocket.net only hosts one instance per machine, allocating the full resources to the instance just as if it were running on bare metal while retaining the flexibility and resilience of the cloud.

Vendor Agnostic: By adding a virtualization layer on bare metal, Rocket.net can move entire host nodes from data center to data center with zero downtime, even on dissimilar CPU ’s.

Instant Scale: Enterprise customers can now upgrade their resources within minutes. Going from Tier to Tier is now done with just a click of a button.

Bring Your Own Hardware: The Rocket.net Private Cloud is purposefully designed to be vendor agnostic. Rocket.net Hosting Partners have the option of providing their own hardware and have it fully integrated into the Rocket.net Private Cloud infrastructure.

Public API : Rocket.net’s API-first SaaS approach allows customers and partners to manage deployments, features, and WordPress all through the same public API that powers the Rocket.net UI and platform.

White Label: Rocket.net offers a fully white-labled solution enabling partners to easily resell the industry-leading WordPress product, strengthening their brand without exposing Rocket.net to their customers.

Ben Gabler, CEO at Rocket.net said,

« Since the launch of cloud-based computing, the World has been under the impression that ‘the cloud’ is the simplest answer for their problem. The reality is that for Rocket.net’s highly performant Managed WordPress Platform, every millisecond and byte matters. While Public Cloud is an amazing evolution from on-prem bare metal, there are many scenarios where problems such as noisy neighbors, high costs, and vendor lock-in come into play, as well as problems that are just out of your control as a service provider. Our new Rocket.net Private Cloud solves these problems. We’ve spent over twenty years to get where we’re at with our bundled solution and I’m beyond excited for this next evolution of the platform. At the end of the day, we make sure everything we do bubbles up to customer success and our Private Cloud is going to enable some pretty amazing things for our customers. »

Rocket.net’s core functionality in their Private Cloud is immediately available on all new WordPress deployments in all US and EU locations on all plans at no additional cost and is available to all partners in their custom locations. Existing sites and locations will be migrated to the new Private Cloud infrastructure over time.