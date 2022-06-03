Managed WordPress hosting platform, Rocket.net announced the launch of Enterprise WordPress Hosting. The new solution is designed for high-volume WooCommerce, LMS, and dynamic sites. The new solution is powered by dedicated resources up to 128 cores in a private cloud. The company also guarantees resources without the negative effects of noisy neighbors in public clouds.

Performance bundle

The company is also working with Relay and Object Cache Pro to offer a better server caching and processing layer for dynamic WordPress sites. These solutions allow users to handle millions of requests per second. Rocket.net uses Cloudflare Enterprise with Argo Smart Routing and NVMe storage on servers to improve the performance of WooCommerce and dynamic websites by at least 30% at a large scale, serving over 4 billion pages per month.

Enterprise Managed WordPress Hosting is available today. The service is price-based on resources and starts from $649 a month. Rocket.net Enterprise plans come with the following features, allowing high-volume sites to focus on revenue and not uptime:

Cloudflare Enterprise: Full page caching, Argo Smart Routing, and Enterprise Security for much-needed PCI compliance.

Dedicated Resources: Each and every plan comes with dedicated resources just for your site.

High-Performance Storage: All Enterprise hardware comes with modern NVMe storage with a RAID-1 configuration.

Relay: Every site is powered by Relay, the next-generation caching layer for PHP.

Object Cache Pro: An enterprise-class Redis object cache backend for WordPress that talks directly to Relay.

Real-time Backups: Fully managed real-time backups ensuring your data is always protected and available.

VIP Support: Every Enterprise Tier includes an optional private Slack channel and top priority in Live Chat and Helpdesk.

Ben Gabler, CEO of Rocket.net said,

« Since day one, we’ve been on a mission to accelerate and protect WordPress websites of all sizes. Today, we’re taking a huge step forward with our new Enterprise tier, which is already powering some of the largest WooCommerce sites on the web. Relay Cache combined with Object Cache Pro is unlike anything I’ve seen in my twenty years of hosting experience. We’ve been working very closely with the Relay and Object Cache Pro teams and the performance we’ve been able to achieve has been nothing short of amazing »