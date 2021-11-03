All-in-one WordPress hosting product for Agencies & Creatives, Rocket.net has announced that they will be releasing their Managed WordPress Reseller Hosting product for customers. The company claims that it is the world’s most customizable and easy-to-use solution for agencies and creatives.

WordPress hosting platforms

WordPress hosting is similar to normal web hosting but is specifically customized for WordPress sites. By using WordPress hosting platforms, users will get access to tools that are specially developed to be used in WordPress sites allowing them to save you a lot of work and time for setting up your WordPress site.

Besides providing hosting services, Rocket.net also provides essential website security in order to protect the website users as well as the author. That way, Authors don’t have to worry about keeping their site protected at all times and could focus on creating their own content without worrying about security.

New features

Rocket.net’s Managed WordPress Reseller Hosting Product integrates these features:

White-label Control Panel: Rocket.net has become known for its simple, yet powerful proprietary control panel. This control panel is now available for agencies to completely customize with their brand, from their logo to the colors and icons throughout.

One-click Integrations: In line with the rest of the Rocket.net platform, it’s easier than ever for agencies to integrate the white-label solution with their existing WooCommerce store.

Integration Flexibility: With the ability to embed Rocket.net’s portal anywhere in the world, agencies and creatives can drop a few lines of HTML into their existing system and the entire control panel is available to their clients.

New Agency Plans: In order to set agencies and creatives up for success, Rocket.net launched ten new Agency tiers to help maximize success as you grow.

Robust API: The entire platform was built API first, so the same API powering the Rocket.net control panel is available to customers to create anything they like.

The new product of Rocket.net, Managed WordPress Reseller Hosting, has brought new utilities for agencies to empower themselves. These solutions were never accessible before, the main dish being the WooCommerce integration, which allows automatical provisioning along with its other benefits.

Managed WordPress Hosting platform of Rocket.net not only allows customers to use the WooComerce plugin but also lets them embed their complete Rocket.net WordPress Control Panel inside any software, enabling customers to effectively maximize Lifetime Value and Average Revenue Per Customer. One of the users of this plugin, Grant Phillips, CEO of Growth Labs said,

“We’ve been a customer at Rocket.net for over twelve months now and it’s without a doubt the best WordPress platform we’ve ever seen. When Rocket.net approached us about the new WordPress Reseller Hosting offering and WooCommerce plugin, we couldn’t wait to integrate it into our business. Within just seven minutes of installing the plugin, we were taking sales and automatically provisioning WordPress sites all while providing our customers with a world-class experience.”

