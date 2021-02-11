Managed VPS hosting solutions provider RoseHosting introduced its latest addition to its hosting services, RoseHosting Cloud, a next-generation web-based Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS). This platform provides developers and businesses of all industries a fast and simple way to improve their online presence and reliability while reducing costs.

To develop server infrastructure

RoseHosting Cloud aims to create an easy-to-use system for managing and expanding their server infrastructure. This system makes advanced features such as high-availability, clustering, load-balancing, and scaling all available by a simple click of a button while making running costs more affordable and predictable.

RoseHosting CEO Bob Rose said,

“We are thrilled to provide businesses and developers with this new platform. Its extensive feature set can help anyone more easily create advanced server setups, all while paying only for what they actually use.”

The Cloud PaaS also includes all of RoseHosting’s classic comfort features, such as their legendary Fully-Managed Support and regular backups. The monthly cost of this service is based on the resources used over the billing period. RoseHosting Cloud lets you pay for what you use instead of paying for the resource limits.

