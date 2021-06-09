The first-ever provider to offer commercial Linux VPS Hosting, RoseHosting announced that the company is celebrating its 20th anniversary. The company also announced a 20% for all hosting services for the first year with coupon code RH20YEARS, only for new customers. RoseHosting is a Missouri-based web hosting company founded by Bobi Rusinov on 8 June 2001.

20 years in business

RosHosting announced that they are proud that during the 20 years, the company managed to maintain top performance and reliability with the latest technology hardware and NVMe storage. The company also 10Gbit Networking or better for higher speed and lower latency. The company also managed to deliver its promise of 99.99% uptime.

RoseHosting’s 20th anniversary sale offers 20% of all services, both monthly and yearly, during the first year of service. With the RH20YEARS coupon at checkout, users will be able to claim 20% off on their chosen service. Bobi Rose R., Founder and CEO of RoseHosting said,

“Things were very different 20 years ago when we introduced the Linux VPS to the world. Almost none of our current competitors existed back then, or they were just selling shared hosting. Our all-inclusive technical support has always done and still does for our customers what other providers would never consider doing, and because of this there are a lot of smiling happy faces among our customer base.”

