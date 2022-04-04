The managed hosting provider, RoseHosting announced that the company completed the rebranding, which includes a new website, a new look, and a new and improved pricing structure. The new pricing method provides organizations with a simple and reliable way to improve their online presence.

New website and new pricing structure

The company stated that they have brought their price structure in line with other premier hosting suppliers in the industry after extensive evaluation. The new website and re-brand feature a refreshed look that focuses on providing an improved user experience with plenty of new content.

The main reason behind the new look and feel of the RoseHosting website is to provide visitors with a modern design with an easy-to-navigate informative website. The new website also makes searching for information or getting to their hosting of choice seamless. RoseHosting’s new website highlights and explains in detail all of the various hosting plans and cloud solutions. Bobi Rose Ruzinov, Founder & CEO of RoseHosting said,

« Our customers kept mentioning how much they love our hosting solutions and our second-to-none customer service, so we brought our pricing, brand, and new website in line with those expectations. Keeping our existing and new customers happy is why we do what we do each and every day. »