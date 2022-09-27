RoseHosting introduces its RoseRewards loyalty program, the first ever web hosting loyalty program on the market.

RoseHosting’s new program is currently available to all RoseHosting Linux VPS, Cloud, and Dedicated Server users.

VPS, Cloud, and Dedicated Server users. With the points they earned, users can add credit to their accounts or get discounts on upgrades, premium SSL certificates, and additional services.

Managed web hosting solutions provider, RoseHosting introduced its RoseRewards loyalty program, the first ever web hosting loyalty program on the market. According to the announcement, the program is inspired by the airline industry. The program is currently available to all RoseHosting Linux VPS, Cloud, and Dedicated Server users.

Inspired by the airline industry

RoseHosting stated that all customers are automatically included in the program and they can start collecting their points from the RoseRewards. Customers can earn points when they pay their hosting invoice or check in to the RoseRewards platform each week. Users can also increase their point balance by connecting with the company by using social media platforms or becoming an affiliate.

These points can be used to claim rewards. Users can add credit to their accounts or get discounts on upgrades, premium SSL certificates, and additional services. Users can also donate their points to a charity organization. RoseHosting will donate the value of their claimed points to a charity of their choice. Bobi Rose Ruzinov, founder and CEO of RoseHosting said,

« RoseHosting is a brand that values customer satisfaction above all else. Besides great equipment and award-winning customer support, with this program, we want to go a step further and reward the loyalty that has been present with some users for over two decades. »