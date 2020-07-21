Rutter’s, a Pennsylvania-based convenience store chain has selected PDI Hosting Services PDI, a global provider of ERP, fuel pricing, supply chain logistics, and marketing cloud solutions for the convenience retail and petroleum wholesale industries selected PDI Hosting Services to increase its infrastructure and strengthen its data security measures.

For remote operations, data backups and more

With PDI’s data hosting service, Rutter’s infrastructure environment will run on a dedicated, single-tenant, multi-petabyte private cloud that is fully managed and monitored by PDI.

Scott Hartman, CEO at Rutter’s, said,

“In recent years, the amount of data convenience stores contend with every day has increased exponentially, and that’s especially true for growing chains like ours. The time and hardware investment it takes to maintain, scale, and secure that environment weren’t sustainable. PDI provides a great solution that meets our technology, cost and expertise requirements and allows our people to focus on other strategic initiatives that enable us to serve our customers better.”

PDI Hosting Services enables remote operations for convenience retailers and petroleum marketers of any size. Moreover, the service offers data backups, disaster recovery, and intrusion detection that improve data reliability and reduce the risk of security breaches that compromise sensitive financial and operational data.