ScalaHosting and Digital Ocean announced a strategic partnership that expands ScalaHosting reach, allowing customers access to a broader range of key hosting locations. With the agreement, Digital Ocean’s infrastructure will allow ScalaHosting VPS hosting users to choose from more than ten hosting locations.

ScalaHosting Managed VPS advantages

ScalaHosting VPS plans also offer various features including enterprise-grade hardware across the board and 100% SSD storage. The servers are also connected with premium networking and fully managed by experts. ScalaHosting plans also offers a SPanel control panel, SShield real-time cybersecurity protection, and daily backups along with the hardware. Vlad G., CEO & Co-founder, ScalaHosting, said,

“We have long believed that better web hosting doesn’t have to come at a prohibitive cost to customers. This is especially true with the easily scalable resources that come with VPS hosting plans. The answer to this is simple, we need to offer more for less. Our partnership with Digital Ocean is one way of achieving this, and it’s seamless for everyone. More access points means the potential for much better speeds, a vital element of website performance today.”

